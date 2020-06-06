



Peaceful protests in New York took a dark turn late Thursday as graphic video emerged of an elderly man being knocked to the ground by police in Buffalo and protesters in New York City were confronted with swarms of police officers using heavy-handed tactics to enforce a statewide 8 p.m. curfew.







The shocking incident in Buffalo's Niagara Square occurred outside City Hall, where video posted by local media shows the man approaching police as they attempt to clear the square only to be violently shoved.











Brian Fallon, former spokesman for Attorney General Eric Holder, called for cutting off funds for police departments in the wake of George Floyd's death while in custody of Minneapolis police."





Defund the police," Fallon, who was part of the Obama administration and former spokesman for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, wrote Wednesday on Twitter.





Floyd's death on May 25 sparked protests across the country and many of them have turned violent with looting, arson and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement authorities.Sen.





Bernie Sanders, the former Democratic presidential candidate, also weighed in on Twitter."Every police department violating people's civil rights must be stripped of federal funding," the Vermont independent posted on Thursday.









About a month ago some of the wellness podcasts and Instagram accounts I follow started to go decidedly off-piste. Instead of recommending a retreat in Bali or new ways to cook with coconut oil, they were posting links about 5G, Bill Gates or more coded but no less strange messages. "We" shouldn't trust "them".







The "them" being a shadowy, authoritarian cabal that controls the media, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the government and the World Health Organization. They spoke around it, carefully.















The best way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus post-lockdown is for people to limit their interactions to a few repeated contacts, or so-called social bubbles, research from the University of Oxford showed.





Strategically reducing contacts can lower infection rates and flatten the curve considerably more than simple social distancing can, according to the study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.







Temporarily restricting contact to those who share similar features, such as people living in the same neighborhood, and limiting interaction with occasional acquaintances were also found to be more effective than more random distancing measures."





This approach provides nuanced insights to policymakers for effective social distancing, which can mitigate negative consequences of social isolation."





