Tanjil Chowdhury elected Prime Bank chairman

Board of Directors of Prime Bank has unanimously elected Tanjil Chowdhury as its new Chairman andthe youngest serving Chairman of a private commercial bank in Bangladesh.







The decision came at the 500th Board Meeting held on June 1, 2020. He is succeeding Azam J Chowdhury at the age of 36, according to a press release. He had previously served both as a Board Member and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Bank. Tanjil Chowdhury is the Managing Director of East Coast Group.







He served as the President of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) from 2014 to 2015 and also as the President of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB). He is also Chairman of the Prime Exchange Singapore Pte. Ltd, Prime Bank's remittance arm in Singapore.







He is the Secretary General of Prime Bank Cricket Club, a social initiative of Prime Bank Foundation (PBF). He is an elected Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and is currently serving as the Chairman of BCB's Age-Group Tournament Committee and Interim Chairman of Facilities Management Committee of BCB.







He completed his BA (Hons) in Accounting and Finance with distinction and went on to completing MSc. in International Management (Finance) from prestigious King's College London, University of London.





