'Iranian wedding party fuelled new COVID-19 surge'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the opening ceremony of Iran's 11th parliament, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran, Iran, May 27, 2020. -Rewuters



A wedding party contributed to a new surge in coronavirus infections in Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday but insisted the country had no option but to keep its economy open despite warnings of a second wave of the epidemic.





Iran, which has been gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, has reported a sharp rise of new daily infections in recent days. Thursday's toll of 3,574 new cases was the highest since February, when the outbreak was first reported.





"At one location, we witnessed a peak in this epidemic, the source of which was a wedding that caused problems for the people, health workers and losses to the economy and the country's health system," Rouhani said on state TV. He did not say when or where the wedding took place.





New cases dipped to 2,886 on Friday, bringing Iran's total cases to more than 167,000, with over 8,000 deaths. Health officials have been warning of a second wave of the outbreak, but say a reason for the surge in new cases could be wider testing. One official said about 70% of the new cases in Tehran were among those who had traveled outside the capital in recent days.





Iran has been struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19 but authorities are concerned that measures to limit public and economic life to contain the virus could wreck an already economy already reeling under international sanctions. "In these circumstances, we have no other choice - that is, there is no second option," Rouhani added. "





We have to work, our factories have to be active, our shops have to be open, and there has to be movement in the country as far as it is necessary." Iranian universities reopened on Saturday after being closed for more than three and a half months, state media reported. Nurseries will reopen in a week's time, when Koran and languages classes will also resume, Rouhani said.







While Bagheri acknowledged that a factor behind the jump was an increase in coronavirus testing, she noted that another reason was that "some don't take it [the pandemic] seriously anymore" as fewer people seem to strictly obey physical distancing rules and avoid long-distance travel.





According to a poll cited last week by Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, public belief in physical distancing has dropped from 90 percent to 40 percent, while trust in stay-at-home orders has also slumped, from 86 percent to 32 percent.







Calling the findings "a disaster", Harirchi has been just one of several government officials in recent days to rebuke the public for ignoring public health advice including maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks in public.





"People seem to think the coronavirus is over," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said during a news conference on Tuesday. "The outbreak is not over yet, and at any moment it may come back stronger than before."





A day later, it was time for President Hassan Rouhani to warn Iranians to "seriously take into consideration" the possibility of a resurgence of the disease that would force authorities "to bring back some of the restrictions" previously imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus - a move, he said, that would affect "the normal life of citizens and badly harm the economy".









---Reuters, Dubai





