Akshay Kumar highest-paid celebrity

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has managed to find a place in the Forbes 100 list of world's highest paid celebrities. With an estimated pre-tax earnings of USD 48.5 million (roughly Rs 366 crore) during June 2019 to May 2020,





Forbes puts Akshay at the 52nd spot in the list topped by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, whose estimated earnings during the same time were USD 590 million (roughly Rs 4,453 crore). Akshay, however, has slipped 19 positions from his last year's ranking of 33 in the celebrity 100 list. In 2019's listing, Akshay's estimated earnings were USD 65 million (roughly Rs 490 crore).





The report adds that coronavirus has impacted celebrity wealth. Forbes listing puts Akshay's collaboration with US-based streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for the actor's digital debut series The End as one of the reasons for him being in the list of highest paid celebrities this year.



