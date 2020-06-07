Sanjay shares why we need to bring changes in our lifestyles



On occasion of World Environment Day, superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media and shared why it's imperative that we as a society need to start taking steps to preserve nature in order to save our environment.







Sanjay Dutt shared, "The tough time that we're facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay."

