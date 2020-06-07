Deepika teaches shenanigan Karthik



Deepika Padukone recently posted a throwback video on Instagram. The video shows a behind-the-scenes photo of her at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Deepika wrote '# Shenanigans ' in the caption. Although the word was in the dictionary of millennial, Kartik Aryan did not know its meaning.







Without any hesitation, he asked the meaning of the word in Deepika's post. There is a lot of fuss about it on social media. Deepika, however, wrote the meaning in detail. Deepika's answer to Karthik's question is to be childish with excitement, which you do most of the day.







Ranbir Singh and Deepika both like Karthik. Karthik also said in an interview that the way Deepika does PDA, the actor would like to do the same with his wife. Netizens are enjoying Karthik-Deepika's banters. However, a video posted by Karthik a few days ago sparked a storm of controversy.





