Jyotika Jyoti returns to shooting



For a long time all kinds of shooting of dramas and movies were closed due to coronavirus. The shooting of dramas have started from last June 1 and the films have started from June 5. So after a long time, actress Jyotika Jyoti has returned to the world of light, camera and action.The actress will be seen in two TV fictions produced by the department maternal health and family planning.





The two parts of the drama are called 'BakulerBibaho' and 'BakulerSangsar'. The actress has acted the role of a health worker here. In the two dramas, her character's name is 'Jinat-ara'.The drama has been directed by FakrulArefin Khan. The director said that the two dramas will be aired on all the drama channels of the country."





Apart from JyotikaJyoti, MajnunMizan, Nargis, Mir Nawfel, AshrafiJisan and many others have also acted in these. JyotikaJyoti said, "I stood in front of the camera after many days.





The work is being done very little because it is difficult to work if everything does not match at the moment. It is risky to work in this time without a standard and safe unit. This work is being done with the cooperation of all. It feels great. I worked after a long time. Hopefully the audience will like it."

Leave Your Comments