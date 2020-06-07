Priyanka's new songs during lockdown



PriyankaBiswas is a talented singer of this generation who won hearts of many music-lovers by her melodious voice. The music-lovers were impressed to hear her songs. Few days ago, Priyanka-ApuAman rendered a duet song titled 'JabenaChhere' was released on YouTube channel of Dhruba Music Station.







More than 13 lakh viewers enjoyed the song till now.Basically Priyanka and Apu's outstanding performances attracted the music-lovers' attention. Priyanka shared the song on the wall of her Facebook page few days ago.





According to the singer, to create awareness among the people about coronavirus Priyanka posted the song. She wrote there: "Not to leave own family. Stay at home, enjoy your life and listen music."In fact, Priyanka herself stayed at home and gave social awareness creating messages on social media.







Recently Priyanka-rendered a popular song of AratiMukherji titled 'Kichhu kkhon Aro Na Hoi Rohite' Kachhe from film 'Pothe Holo Deri' was released in a YouTube channel. Everybody appreciated Priyanka's rendering style which music was rearranged by ParthaBarua. She also lent her vocal for another song titled 'KatteChaina Keno PathorSomoy' which lyrics were written by ShoaibChoudhury.





Priyanka informed that though recording of the song has already been done but its music video yet not made. She said, "The song has become lyrical. I enjoyed a lot rendering the song. I believe after making music video of the song viewers will enjoy the song.





Leave Your Comments