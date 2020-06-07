Mim planning a new return



Although the incidence of coronavirus has not decreased, life has started to return to normal as the government has relaxed the unannounced 'lockdown'. The people involved in the drama have decided to shoot under condition. FDC authorities have also prepared the shooting floors for film shoots.







National Film Award winning actress BidyaSinhaMim is planning a new return following the virus' outbreak.She said, "I don't understand what will happen to the industry after the coronavirus situation goes away. There has been talk of several films. But the future will depend on the direction of the situation."





The actress added, "Now there is only one prayer - let everything be fine and alright. Let our life become normal again as it was before. Until then, let everyone be safe. I am asking everyone to pray for me."





KhorshedulAlamKhasru, president of the Producers' Association, said, "Many people come here because film is a big medium. So it is difficult to accept the issues of social distance completely. In the shooting of a movie, there are fight scenes or dance scenes, romantic scenes of heroes and heroines where distance cannot be maintained.







So we decided that what we really needed to do was learn how to do it right. At the same time, I am requesting the main artists and technicians to test for coronavirus and then participate in shoots.







We have given some instructions like this. The detailed policy will be made available to everyone soon."He added, "Since we have stopped shooting from March 19, it is officially being taken up from June 5."

