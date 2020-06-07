Chanchal's two new films 'Paap Punnyo', 'Hawa'



National Film Awards winner for two timesChanchalChowdhury is a popular actor of the country. First one for GiasUddinSelim directed film Monpura while second time for Amitabh Reza's 'Aynabaji'. Chanchal-starrer last released movie was AnamBiswas' 'Debi'.





In big screen, Chanchal has already passed 12 years. From the beginning of his career, Chanchal was very much choosy. For this reason, his acted all the movies became popular to all. In the meantime, he has finished shooting of two films - Gias Uddin Selim's 'PaapPunnyo' and Mejbaur Rahman Sumon directed his first movie titled 'Hawa'.





According to Chanchal, in 'PaapPunnyo', he will be seen to play the role of a village chairman where villagers' stories at union level are portrayed in the movie.







He stayed in Chandpur for taking part in shooting of the film for one month at a time. On the other hand, in 'Hawa', Chanchal played the role of chief of fishermen which story focuses on lifestyle of fishermen in the coastal area. For this movie he stayed in coastal area for 45 days at a time. He was totally detached with family during these days.





While talking about his two movies Chanchal said, "I can say my acted two movies -'PaapPunnyo' and 'Hawa' will strengthen our film industry at present. One thing I can say that I have been working in big screen for last 12 years. If I do not get good story and role I do not agree to work and will not work in future. '





PaapPunnyo' is GiasUddinSelim-written story and he has also given direction of it. 'Hawa' is Sumon directed his first movie which was challenging for him. I believe after releasing these two movies viewers will enjoy these."







In last March, for the last time Chanchal acted in three Eid plays. According to him, after observing the corona situation for one and half months he will return to shooting. When his acted two new movies will be released he doesn't know.



