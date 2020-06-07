BCB to finalise Tigresses' new head coach within a month

Head of BCB women's wing Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel. -Facebook



As the head coach of Bangladesh women's cricket team and former Indian captain cum Arjuna-awardee Anju Jain all set to coach Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) senior women's team, the head of BCB women's wing, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel informed on Saturday that BCB is working on finding the next Tigresses' coach and that the process might be completed within a month.





"It was already certain that we would not extend the contract with Anju. We started looking for a coach right after the Australia World Cup. But everything stopped because of the coronavirus. But this time too I will definitely take someone from outside." Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told yesterday.







"She must have felt that chances are slim of extending her contract and so she decided to leave. She did not inform us anything about it. As the contract ended she was there was nothing like resigning from the post or things like that," Nadel added The head of BCB women's wing, admitted that finding a new head coach for Bangladesh is seeming to be a difficult task around the current Corona crisis but he also ensued they will finalise Tigresses' new head coach within a month.







"Everything is taking a little while in the world situation in Corona. Even then we are working. I hope to be able to appoint a new coach within the next one month." Nadel said.







"Four to five have shown interest in becoming coaches. We will appoint one of them. But we can't say right now who will be appointed. However, we can only say that a European coach will be appointed for the women's team." He added.





Earlier Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Ajit Lele confirmed Anju's appointment after the BCA decided to axe former India player Atul Bedade as the team's head coach but withdrew his suspension. Bedade was facing allegations of public shaming.





Under Jain and Palshikar, Bangladesh lifted their maiden multi-team title, in June 2018, by defeating heavyweights India at the Women's Asia Cup final in Kuala Lumpur. However, they failed to win any matches in the T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020. The coaching staff was due to be part of a review meeting with the BCB officials after the last edition in Australia but, according to Jain, they have not yet heard from the board. "





Before we - Devika, Kavita Pandya (the trainer), and I - returned to India, we spoke to the BCB CEO (Nizamuddin Chowdhury), who had kindly agreed to hold a meeting with us and other board officials about our performance at the World Cup because we, as the coaching and support staff, needed to address a few concerns from our side and they, too, needed to have their internal meeting, which sounded fair enough, but, unfortunately, we never had that meeting nor did we get any clarity from the board." Jain said ESPNcricinfo. "





It has, however, been a positive and learning experience working with the players because they have been pretty open to the changes we tried to bring about in training and practice; they have given their best."





According to the sources, BCB has not extended the contract with Tigers coach Anju Jain, which expired in March, for allegedly ruining the Women's Twenty20 World Cup and creating undesirable authority within the team. In May 2016, former England coach David Capel was replaced by Indian Anju Jain. Initially, he had a six-month contract, but it was later extended to the T20 World Cup.





Jain played for 12 years for India and led the squad in the 2000 World Cup. She later began her coaching stint. Her last stint was with the Bangladesh women's team. She retired in 2005 and went on to become the selector for Indian women's team before taking up coaching.

