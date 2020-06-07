Amazon centre burned down



A major three-alarm fire has destroyed a Southern California distribution centre that was used to ship items to Amazon customers.





Authorities said employees moved out to safety and there were no reports of injuries, ABC News reported on Friday.

A half-dozen fire departments were unable to stop flames from destroying the sprawling structure in Redlands, about 96 kilometers east of Los Angeles, according to the report.





The facility operated by the global logistics and supply chain company Kuehne & Nagel was dedicated to servicing Amazon. Business and customer orders will be fulfilled from other sites, spokesman Dominique Nadelhofer was quoted as saying. Amazon said the facility was used to ship large products such as mattresses and that it didn't expect the fire to affect customer deliveries.





The fire has no connection to the demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Redlands City Manager Charles M Duggan Jr said. "It is definitely not protest-related. Something happened on the inside of the building that ignited the fire," he said.





Fire Chief Jim Topoleski said that in addition to determining the cause, the investigation will look into how such a large fire occurred in a modern building with the latest in fire protection systems.

Leave Your Comments