Another Uttara hospital to treat COVID patients

Japan East West Medical College Hospital



The Japan East West Medical College Hospital in Dhaka's Uttara will provide healthcare to COVID-19 patients.The 300-bed facility will begin admitting coronavirus patients on Sunday.





The COVID-19 healthcare activities at the hospital were inaugurated via video call from the health ministry on Saturday, the authorities said in a statement, reports bdnews24.com.The hospital has set up a PCR lab where over 1,000 coronavirus tests can be done daily, its Managing Director Dr Moazzem Hossain said.





The hospital is a joint venture between Bangladesh East West Medical College, Green Hospital Supply of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The doctors, nurses and other health workers received training from Japanese experts.The hospital said it would prioritize COVID-19 patients.





There will be 20 beds for doctors, an intensive care unit with 24 beds and isolation unit with 36 beds.It has also set up Sewage Treatment Plant and Effluent Treatment Plant to dispose of waste from the treatment of coronavirus patients.Families will be informed about patients' condition online.



