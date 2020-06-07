BIMSTEC vows to fight COVID-19

Leaders of BIMSTEC nations pose for a photograph during a summit in Kathmandu in 2018. -File photo



Member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) have resolved to further strengthen cooperation to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic together.





In their messages commemorating the 23rd anniversary of its establishment on Saturday, the governments of the BIMSTEC member states -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand -- expressed their commitment to working together and building better resilience across the region.





However, BIMSTEC authorities did not organize an event to celebrate the occasion due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the importance of BIMSTEC as a platform for nations to collectively address the fallout and challenges stemming from the pandemic.





"The COVID-19 pandemic posed the world a serious challenge. It will leave long-lasting multiple impacts on the lives and living of people of this region causing repercussions in the economic and social progress," the Bangladesh leader said.





"BIMSTEC forum provides an excellent platform to combat the devastating impact of COVID-I9. We should not leave any stone unturned to utilize this platform in addressing the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era," she added.





Hasina underscored Bangladesh's commitment to work closely with BIMSTEC members on all areas of cooperation, including the promotion of trade and investment cooperation, strengthening energy cooperation, increasing connectivity and people-to-people contact, disaster management, and public health, combating terrorism and extremism, dealing with the adverse effects of climate change and poverty alleviation.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to extend all necessary support to the countries in the region to tackle and overcome the pandemic."No individual country can, by itself overcome its (COVID-19) huge consequences," Modi said.



"India stands ready to share its expertise, resources, capacities and knowledge, with all countries in the region," he added.Although the BIMSTEC countries represent 22 percent of the world population, it only contributes 4 percent of the world GDP, noted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.





