Disaster in RMG sector and ominous sign for economy



President of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said that readymade garments (RMG) factories may start shedding workers from June in the middle of coronavirus pandemic. I got highly concerned reading the report on an online news portal. It shows that my fears about our economy are coming true.





Banks, financial institutions and stock markets are vulnerable. Now the same thing is going to happen to RMG sector. It is undoubtedly an ominous sign for the country's economy.





It will be difficult to sustain our garments industry in the international market with its current status. Our RMG sector did not keep pace with the technological advancement of the present world whereas Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and some other Asian countries have secured immense development in this field.





Leaders of our RMG sector could not put forward the problem to the government or to the people in the right way. RMG industry has always had the highest privileges from the government as it covers 85% of the country's total export. For this reason we have high expectations from this sector. However, there are implicit criticisms about cheap labour (slavery in Pope's language), Begum palli in America, Canada and Europe and imbalance between export and import.





In my view the role of more than ten million expatriate Bangladeshis is the most remarkable one. They sustain nearly 50 million people with their financial support. Bangladesh Bank's foreign currencies reserve hits record with the money dispatched by expatriate Bangladeshis through remittances.





But it is very unfortunate that expatriate Bangladeshis face harassment and negligence in passport offices, airports, embassies and many more places. We earn remittances from expatriate Bangladeshis without any investment. There is no special package for them while the disaster caused by Covid 19 is going on.





Just imagine what will happen if all expatriate Bangladeshis come back home! But they will not return. Rather they will struggle to the last drop of their blood and sweat like they have been doing for last thirty years.









Garments workers demonstrating for their wages and arrears. -UNB







On the other hand, those who have taken huge sums of loans from banks and built dazzling palaces are not paying back loans. These people even don't care about their motherland.





I expressed my worries about class discrimination some days ago. Shedding workers from their jobs may take a bad turn. The indomitable spark of the working class people is glaringly found in history. Shedding workers is inhuman and dangerous both. So, it is better to remember the maxim "look before you leap."





Ridwanul Islam Rifat is a youth of only eighteen years. He is blind by birth. He hails from Gazipur. His father is Principal Bazlur Rahman and mother is head teacher Syeda Marzia. Rifat writes poems since he was eleven years old. His poems reflect on Bangabandhu, patriotism, humanity and class conflict. He reminds us of Sukanta Bhattacharjee who wrote "In this prosaic hungry world, the full moon looks like a grilled bread."





Let's take a look at Ridwanul Islam Rifat's poem "Workers' Right".





We are workers





We want our rights





Otherwise you cannot





Survive anywhere in the world.





Your towers, luxuries





Whose contributions are these?





Your sophisticated lifestyle





For whom?





Have you ever valued these things?





You have always humiliated workers.





Today we are vociferous





Our curses will destroy your pride.





All workers, porters will chase you





With hammers, shovels and sickles





Where will you escape then?





We workers are saying today





We want our rights.





It will be nearly impossible to provide jobs to the RMG employees if they are terminated by garments owners.





It should be noted that most of the workers in the readymade gatments sector are women. This is how RMG sector plays a significant role in making women self-sufficient in our country.





The RMG workers sustain their families with their earnings from the RMG factories. These workers are keeping the country's economic wheels turning with their hard work. Therefore, the owners of RMG factories should work for the betterment of their employees instead of excluding them from service.





While concluding, this is to say that sacking RMG workers will lead to dreadful dissatisfaction. That's why it is essential to think about its alternative. Otherwise who will take responsibility for this humanitarian cataclysm? We hope the policymakers will take strong steps to save the country from economic calamities.









The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.







