Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 398,321





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 398,321 on Sunday morning while the confirmed cases were 6,855,858, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 645,771 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday. The South American country counted 35,026 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 109,791 patients and about 1,919,430 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 30,280 deaths till the date.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 40,548, followed by Italy with 33,846, France 29,145 and Spain 27,135, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The health authorities on Saturday reported 63,026 coronavirus cases and 846 deaths in the country.





Among the total infection, 13,325 people have so far recovered.

A total of 2,635 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours after testing 12,486 samples at 50 laboratories across the country as of Saturday morning.





Meanwhile, Bandarban Civil Surgeon on Sunday morning confirmed that Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, has been infected with coronavirus.





This is the first time, an incumbent minister got infected with the virus.





Earlier on Monday, former Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim was tested positive for coronavirus shortly after his admission to a private hospital in Dhaka.









Leave Your Comments