Coronavirus: 165 people infected in four districts





A total of 165 people were infected with coronavirus in Sylhet, Kishoreganj, Barishal and Thakurgaon districts as of Saturday night.

In Sylhet, 66 Covid-19 patients were detected after testing samples of 184 people, said Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, assistant director of Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Among the infected people, 59 are from Sadar upazila, three each from Fenchuganj and Bianibazar upazilas and one from Goaingha upazila, he added.

So far 1,479 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Sylhet Division. Among those, 849 in Sylhet district, 270 in Sunamganj, 208 in Habiganj, and 152 in Moulvibazar, Dr Himangshu informed.

In Kishoreganj, 45 people were infected with coronavirus taking the total number in the district to 602, said Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.

So far, 221 people have made full recovery in the district and 15 died from Covid-19 disease, he added.

The active coronavirus cases are 368 in the district while seven suspects have been put in hospital and home isolation.

In Barishal, 49 people were infected until Saturday night, taking the district’s total Covid-19 cases to 615.

Among the newly infected people, 42 are from Barishal city, three from Babuganj, one from Uzirpur, one from Muladi and two from Agoiljhara, said local health authorities.

So far five people have died from coronavirus infection in the district.

In Thakurgaon, five more people were infected as of Saturday night, taking the total number of cases to 135.

Confirming the information, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mahfuzar Rahman said so far 36 people among the infected made full recovery in the district and two died.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 63,026 coronavirus cases and 846 deaths.





