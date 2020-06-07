Coronavirus spreading fast in Cox’s Bazar; 97 infected, 5 die in 24 hrs





A total of 97 people were infected and five died in the last 24 hours until Saturday evening in Cox’s Bazar.





“A total of 108 people tested positive when 348 samples were tested at the laboratory of Cox’s Bazar Medical College on Saturday,” said the Principal Dr Anupam Barua.





Of the infected people, 97 people are from Cox’s Bazar, 10h from Bandarban and one from Chattogram district, he added.





According to district health authorities, so far 964 people have been infected and 24 have died from coronavirus in the district.





Among the total infection in the district, 45 are from Cox’s Bazar Sadar, 22 from Ramu, 19 from Ukhiya, one from Chakaria, seven from Teknaf, two from pekua, and one from Moheshkhali upazila,





Of the total infection, 515 people got infected in the last 10 days in the district.





“A total of 31 Rohingyas have been infected and one died in the district as of Saturday,” said Dr Abu Toha MRH Bhuiyan, health coordinator of the Refugee, Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.





Meanwhile 30 Rohingyas were put in Rohingya Isolation Unit, he added.





To curb the viral infection, Cox’s Bazar District Administration on Saturday put the district under lockdown for 14 days and announced the municipality town as ‘Red Zone.’





Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain told UNB that they have put restriction on public movement in the town.





Earlier on June 5, International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the coronavirus pandemic poses an enormous risk to around 1.2 million people in Cox’s Bazar including over 860,000 Rohingyas.

