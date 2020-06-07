COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 1,540









With detection of 253 record number of new more cases in all eight districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division climbed to 1,540, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





Of the total newly reported cases, 161 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 731, the ever highest number in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, adding 57 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Pabna district followed by 13 in Naogaon.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 76 in Rajshahi, 57 in Chapainawabganj, 159 in Naogaon, 66 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 731 in Bogura, 108 in Sirajgonj and 129 in Pabna districts.





Of the total infected patients, 304 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 16 fatalities and 323 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till this morning.





Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 590 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 378 were released.





Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.





Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





On the other hand, a total of 269 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 298 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 3,680 at present. A total of 40,265 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 36,585 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Among the new quarantined people, two have been kept under home hibernation in Rajshahi, five in Chapainawabganj, 97 in Naogaon, 14 in Natore, 37 Joypurhat, 45 in Bogura, two in Sirajgonj and 67 in Pabna districts.





Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





