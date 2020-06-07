89 COVID-19 patients discharged from Rangpur hospital









The number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 89 with discharge of 11 more recovered people from the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospital (DCIH) in Rangpur on Saturday afternoon.





Health officials today told BSS that a total of 117 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the DCIH, an extension of Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH), till Saturday since the beginning of its journey on April 19 last.





“Of them, two critical COVID-19 patients were referred to Dhaka while 89 others have so far recovered, five died and 21 are undergoing treatments now,” Superintendent of the DCIH Dr. SM Nurun Nabi told BSS today.





With the healing of 89 patients at the DCIH among the total 115 under treatment people, the rate of recovery stands at 77.39 percent in the facility now since the beginning of its journey.





The 11 patients who were discharged on Saturday are: Ansar members Kamruzzaman, 39, and Zahidul Islam, 36, RAB-13 members Amjad, 31, Shafikul, 38, Sonjiron Bala, 38, and Golzar, 40, policeman Milan, 27, garments worker Humayun Kabir, 50, worker Sirajul, 35, and common citizens Peyari Begum, 55, and Begum Lutfunessa, 65.





“We are discharging the fully recovered COVID-19 patients from the DCIH only after negative results of two consecutive real-time PCR tests of each of them,” Dr. Nabi said.





However, five critically sick COVID-19 patients who died at the DCIH with complexities like heart, kidney and diabetic diseases are: Aminur Rahman, 65, Mofiz Uddin, 67, Shamsul Huda, 69, Botitunnesa, 85, and Sadia Pervin, 57.





Earlier, 10 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the DCIH in two phases between June 1 and June 3 last after their recovery.





On May 31, three recovered patients including Ansar members Golam Rabbani, 38, and Saiful Islam, 25, and health service provider Subhash Chandra Roy, 36, were discharged from the facility.





Earlier, 10 more recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged from the DCIH in Rangpur on May 30.





On May 28, two more recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged while another recovered patient was discharged from the hospital on May 27 last.





Earlier, five recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged on May 24 and 11 recovered COVID-19) patients, including Superintendent of Police Mehedul Karim and his wife Begum Hawa Bibi were discharged from the DCIH on May 19.





On May 16, recovered physician Dr. Kamrul Eman Rashed was discharged from the DCIH while 15 recovered patients were discharged from the hospital on May 15 last.





On May 12, five recovered patients were released from the DCIH, four others on May 9, two more on May 6, two recovered physicians on May 4 while Moslem Uddin, 80, was discharged as the first recovered patient on April 29 last.





Talking to BSS today, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain expressed satisfaction over the performance of the physicians and other staff at the DCIH and recovery rate of COVID-19 patients at the facility.





