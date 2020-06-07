COVID-19 infected CHT Affairs minister being shifted to CMH









Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, who was found infected with COVID-19, is being shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here from Bandarban by an air force helicopter for better treatment, an official release said today.





"Corona virus infected Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing is being shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) from Bandarban by an air force helicopter," said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate release signed by its assistant director Noor Islam.





Earlier, the minister’s assistant personal secretary (APS) Sadeque Hossen Chowdhury told BSS last night that the CHT affairs minister will be shifted to the CMH in Dhaka tomorrow morning.





He said, “The minister is not suffering from fever and not in critical condition,” adding that he (the minister) will be shifted to the CMH for advanced treatment.





Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was found coronavirus positive after his sample was tested at Cox’s Bazar Medical College Hospital on Thursday (June 4), said the APS.





Later, the district Civil Surgeon office sources said a total of five persons including the minister were found corona positive in the Sadar upazila, three in Ruma upazila and one in Naikhangchari upazila after sample tests on the day.





A total of 46 persons so far have been found infected with the COVID-19 in the district while 15 returned home after being cured from the virus.





