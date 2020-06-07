Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 2,743 test positive, 42 more die in 24 hrs









Bangladesh on Sunday saw another surge in new Covid-19 cases as 2743 people were infected in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number to 65,769.





Besides, the death stood at 888 as 42 more people died from fast spreading COVID-19 disease during the same period.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.









A total of 13,136 samples were tested in 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.





Meanwhile, for the first time, an incumbent minister was infected in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Coronavirus-infected Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka in the afternoon.

Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

The government decided not to extend general holidays after May 30. The public transport services as well as the government and private offices resumed from May 31.

To stem the spread of coronavirus, the government has planned to designate areas according to coloured zones - red, yellow and green.









State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Saturday revealed that areas with 30 infections per 100,000 of population will be marked as ‘Red Zones’.

“Outside the capital, areas with ten confirmed cases per 100,000 people will be categorised as Red Zone,” he said.

However, for areas that have three to 19 cases per 100,000 of population will be categorised as ‘Yellow Zones’, he said, adding that areas with even fewer cases will be ‘Green Zones’.

Global situation





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 399,854 on Sunday afternoon while the confirmed cases were 6,900,011, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 672,846 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday. The South American country counted 35,930 deaths from the virus till the date.









Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 109,802 patients and about 1,920,061 confirmed cases. In the US, New York State alone counted 30,280 deaths till the date.

The UK has the second-highest death toll at 40,548, followed by Italy with 33,846, France 29,145 and Spain 27,135, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





