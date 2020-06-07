Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind over country in 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy falls at country’s some places until 9am tomorrow,” a met release said.





Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it said.





Meanwhile, mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Faridpur, Khulna, Satkhira as well as Jashore and it may continue.





Country’s maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius at Jashore and lowest temperature today 23.6 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.





The highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 76millimeters (mm) in Bogura.





Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06-45pm while tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 05-10am.





Leave Your Comments