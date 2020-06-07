PM donates Tk 10cr to CRP









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today donated Taka 10 crore to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP).





“The prime minister gave the donation of Tk 10 crore to the CRP to run its activities smoothly and continue healthcare and other services to the people,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.





CRP, which began its journey in 1979 in order to meet the desperate needs of the people with disabilities, provides medical treatment, rehabilitation and support services focusing on physical, emotional, social, psychological and economic aspects.





It promotes the development of skilled personnel in health care and rehabilitation in the country. CRP has developed centres in different parts of the country to expand the services for disabled people in collaboration with other organizations.





