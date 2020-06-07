Let's not confuse the nation with ‘virus of division’, says Quader









Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday called upon all to get united for tackling the coronavirus situation instead of confusing the nation with the ‘virus of division’.

"It's not the time of doing politics….There will be lot of time to do politics. There might be differences of opinion among political parties, but Corona is our common enemy. Let's not confuse the nation with the virus of division,” said he said at an online briefing from his residence marking the historic Six-Point Day.

Earlier in the morning, Quader paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi road-32 in the capital along with the central leaders of the party on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League.

Obaidul Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, said that the Prime Minister is facing two challenges - saving people and tackling corona with her bold leadership.

He said the entire nation is united today under the brave leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. “She is a brave and successful leader in crisis. All must work together to deal with common enemy corona.”

Quader said those who do not observe March 7 and June 7 they do not have faith in the spirit of independence and the ideology of the Liberation War. “ Six-point demand is the charter of Bangalees’ freedom.”





