Coronavirus: 6,206 policemen infected in Bangladesh









A total of 6,206 policemen were infected with coronavirus across the country while performing duties until Sunday.

“Among the total infected policemen, 2,767 have made full recovery until Sunday morning,” said AKM Kamrul Ahsan, public relations officer, Police headquarters.

Besides, 16 cops and one civilian member of the law enforcement agency died of COVID-19 till Sunday, he added.





Ahsan also informed that among the total infected police members, 1,828 were attached with Dhaka Metropolitan Police alone.





Meanwhile 2,007 infected policemen have been put in isolation and 6,451 were sent to quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, most of the recovered policemen have joined their respective duty stations after recovery, he added.

Members of Bangladesh Police, Armed forces, and Rab, along with other agencies have been jointly working to ensure social distancing across the country.

The health authorities have so far confirmed 63,026 coronavirus case and 846 deaths from Covid-19 disease in the country.

