Chinese medical team with leading COVID-19 fighters due Monday









A team of Chinese medical experts, who have the firsthand experience of containing the virus and treating the patients with remarkable success, is scheduled to arrive here on Monday with a bunch of medical equipment.

The Chinese medical expert team has made full preparation and kept their eyes on the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

The team members discussed and studied the appropriate measures and advice for Bangladeshi people, said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Sunday.

The experts said they have got well-prepared and expected to have more efficient communication and cooperation with their Bangladeshi medical peers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Embassy said it shows one of the reflections of Chinese President Xi Jinping's assurance to the reality.

The team is organized by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, according to the officials at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

In their two weeks stay in Bangladesh, the experts will visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss on the epidemics with Bangladeshi counterparts, and make calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.

As Bangladesh’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, had a phone call conversation with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on May 20.

In that talks between the top leaders of the two friendly nations, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing side by side with Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against COVID-10.

Many cooperative measures have been taken by the Chinese side and most of which have already been implemented in Bangladesh since the outbreak here, according to Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.





The death toll now stands at 888 in Bangladesh with forty-two people died due to coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.





Two thousand seven hundred and forty-three people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.





The total number of infected people has reached 65,769, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





A total of 13,136 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.





Meanwhile, some 13,903 people recovered showing the recovery rate of 21.14 percent.

