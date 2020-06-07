Youth sued over indecent FB post on PM

A youth has been sued under the Digital Security Act in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria on allegation of posting indecent statuses on Facebook about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Kasba Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League Joint Convener Advocate Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon filed the case against Mainuddin Sarker (22), son of Yakub Ali Sarker of Kayempur village under the upazila on Saturday.





Confirming the matter, Md Lukman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kasba Police Station, said, “Investigation into the case has already started. Legal actions will be taken following the investigation.”





According to the case statement, indecent statuses were posted from a Facebook ID named ‘Hok Kotha Tita Lage’ at 4:48pm on May 30 and 11:43pm on May 31 defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The accused Mainuddin Sarker allegedly runs the Facebook ID.





Advocate Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon said, “As an activist of the Awami League, I have been aggrieved at the FB posts defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. For this reason, I have filed a case against the accused.”



Leave Your Comments