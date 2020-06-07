Tornado-hit families get CI sheets, cash money



Some 30 families of three villages in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria have got Corrugated Iron (CI) sheets and cash money as a devastating tornado razed the villages on Saturday.





The upazila administration distributed the relief among the helpless families on Sunday.





Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad MP, Sarail Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abu Saleh Mohammad Mosa, Noagaon UP Chairman Kazal Chowdhury, Awami League leaders Advocate Joynal Uddin, Abu Taleb were present on the occasion, among others.





Sheuly Azad MP, Upazila Chairman and UNO visited the affected houses and inquired about the distressed people.





At about 8:30am on Saturday, a mighty tornado tore through Kuchni, Budda and Shantinagar villages under Noagaon union of the upazila. The Uno instantly rushed to the spot and distributed 20 kg rice to each affected family.







He announced to provide two bundles of CI sheets and Tk 6,000 cash for each 30 families, who are living under the open sky due to the sudden disaster. He also announced to give four bundles of CI sheets and cash money for a mosque in Kuchni village, damaged by the tornado.







According to upazila administration, a total of 30 families of three villages, affected by the tornado, got 60 bundles of CI sheets and Tk 1,80,000 in cash. Four bundle CI sheets and cash money were also provided for the damaged mosque.





Leave Your Comments