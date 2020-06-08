Covid-19 impacts on food and agriculture





The coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to wreak havoc on many countries. National lockdown strategy, as a panacea, has been adopted by all countries.





Globally, around 820 million people are experiencing chronic hunger - not eating enough caloric energy to live healthy lives. They are highly vulnerable to any disruptions to their livelihoods or access to food.







Evidence indicates that quarantines and panic during the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Sierra Leone (2014-2016), for example, led to a spike in hunger and malnutrition.





Likewise, Bangladesh is in same conditions.





We can understand if we see three incidents that what are the food crisis as well as their condition during Covid-19 situation.







1. A 40 years old man is picking rice not from any field but in the street. He has no food in his house and he just has 1 kg of rice from a foundation. As the rice carrier has crashed by somehow, all the rice fell in the street and thus he is picking up the rice.







Therefore, the hunger situation of low cost people in Bangladesh is likely to be so pathetic. However, they are getting donations day by day but still they are waiting in the night for another donation in the next day.







2. Another 40 years old man is buying many groceries at a time. Because there should be lockdown during Covid-19. This is the situation of high esteem people in Bangladesh.







3. Another 40 years old man is sitting with his family.







He is thinking about the rest of his life because he cannot stand in the line as if low esteem people or he cannot buy a lot of groceries at a time as like high esteem people - yes this man is a middle class person.







So, currently there is reason for people are facing food crisis during Covid-19 in Bangladesh.





In Bangladesh Agricultural, economists are concerned about the current and imminent implications of Covid-19. The food supply chain is a complex web that involves producers, agricultural inputs, transportation, processing plants, shipping etc.







As of now, disruptions are minimal as food supply has been adequate, and markets have been stable. Experts opine that current blockages to transport routes, transport restrictions and quarantine measures, shortages of labor, and spikes in product's prices are obstructive for fresh food supply chains and might result in increased levels of food loss and waste.







These obstructions are likely to impede farmers' access to markets, curbing their productive capacities, and hindering them from selling their produce. Shortages of labor could disrupt the production and processing of food, notably for labor-intensive crops.





Covid-19 could affect food demand in various ways. Usually, when reduced income and uncertainty make people spend less and result in shrinking demand. In the period of lockdown, people are less visiting food markets that affect their food choice (buying more cereal crops) and consumption, i.e., a rise in eating at home. Food demand is linked to income. Hence, poor people's loss of income-earning opportunities could affect consumption.







Agricultural production and trade are likely to be affected by the policy measures (e.g., implementing higher controls on cargo vessels) aimed at avoiding the further spread of Covid-19. Moreover, production could be hampered due to restrictions of free movement of people as well as a shortage of seasonal workers. These barriers ultimately affect market prices.







As a result, 14 percent of the country's poor have no food, according to a survey published by the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee. Before the viral outbreak, the average monthly household income of the 2,675 respondents was 14,599 taka (U.S. $172) but it has since fallen to 3,742 taka ($42), BRAC said.







"Low income people of the country are suffering great losses in their earnings since the enforcement of social distancing measures and lockdowns to fight Novel Coronavirus," the NGO reported.



Anticipated impacts





* Significant impacts observed and further anticipated on food value chains(especially those relying on import and export), and prolonged impacts caninclude limited access and distribution, reduced food diversity, impact onupcoming planting seasons, and even potential collapse of some sectors.





* Limited livelihood options due to disruption to food value chains (where mostvulnerable groups rely on for daily or seasonal work), compounded by limitedaccess to food, will lead to increased indebtedness and negative copingmechanisms.



Key Statistics







* 75% respondents mentioned without sufficient access to food at home; 91% do nothave sufficient money to buy food; and 66% reported that main challenge was closed markets.





* 70% indicated they could notprovide a varied diet to children between 6 and 23 months.





* 49% indicated that women and children could not access health and nutrition services



Needs and Priorities





* Supporting most vulnerable groups with appropriate in-kind and cash supportto ensure that they have adequate access to essential food items.





* Immediate interventions to ensure fair pricing to safeguard producers andconsumers, as well securing and supporting the food value chain and marketdistribution system.





* Nutrition supply, capacities and human resources are available withoperational guideline for treatment of acute malnutrition.





* Micronutrient supplement for the HH with PLW and children to ensurenutrition





* Immediate awareness creation at the community level and with health careproviders on breast-feeding, complementary feeding and healthy nutritionpractices for pregnant women, adults an elderly.



Whatever the situation is the peace loving people of here always wants to get rid of the situation soon.





Dr Milton Sarker is a Medical Officer, Sumona Hospital and Amena Akter is a freelance contributor.

