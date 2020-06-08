Diving into the sea of fond memories!





He was not born years before; yet signs and symptoms harbingering his arrival in this world let his parents immersing in the sea of imagination to fathom as to what would happen when he would open his eyes to see the light of the world at the most auspicious moment of his life.







It was Mid-February receding bone-chilling cold night. His grandfather, wrapped in thick Shawl, was shivering in cold at the premises of clinic while his father with full vigor of youth was in great excitement to become a father soon. His mother having had no experience of becoming a mother earlier was obviously in fear and excitement, duly admitted in a private clinic, run by a lady doctor of fame & repute of an upcountrian parentage radiating glows of sophistications in her trait; to give birth to a child still locked in her womb.





Located on top of hillock free from the humdrum of the city life, the clinic featured an eye-soothing ambience with tall trees, herbs & shrubs, bushes and carpet of green grasses and meadows all around. Loud silence of the place would be broken by mellifluous chirps of avian and call of singing birds like cuckoos and doves permeating sonic grandeur around premises in day time, while relentless chirps of cricket and croaks of frogs in the nearby bushes in the creeping darkness of night.







A bubbly lady, married just a couple of years ago then, in her fully blossomed youth in beauty & grace; was counting time standing in between joy & fear for the auspicious moments of her baby's seeing the light of the world. After 2/3 day of waiting for normal delivery in nature's command, the lady doctor decided to pull the baby out from mother's womb by a caesarian section.







Although the lady doctor ---- a leading gynecologist, had had her own rapport and good hand in surgery, yet she called her husband ---- a leading surgeon of the town to do the job. The surgeon, came from their nearby house leisurely clad in lungi with his all smart surgical gears and equipment's did the job efficiently taking patient under the cover of general anesthesia in no time. She was still in her sweat dream and snoring under anesthetic spell cast by Somnus ---- the god of sleep, the lady doctor called the father of baby, in waiting, to see the baby in cries fresh from his mother's womb held in her hand upside down like an animated doll.





It was much exciting moment to see the baby in a such a fashion which immediately brought in him a proud feeling of becoming the father of the child ---- an unprecedented experience of life filled in inexplicable heavenly joy & happiness.







After carrying out some medical care and formalities, the new born was then allowed to be visited by his kith & kin, in waiting, nearby. The grandfather of the baby wasted no time to 'baptize' the new born as Muslim by a loud sound of Azan permeating in the corridor of the clinic. One of the close relatives of the new-born romped his feet on the ground in a marathon run breathlessly to deliver the news to other kith & kin eagerly in waiting at the home, a mile or so distant from the clinic. Smiles of joy& happiness played in the lips of all members of the family and kith & kin, who then retired after heaving a sigh of complacence when curtain of darkness fell amidst screeching chirps of crickets and sparkles of fireflies emanating blinking glows around the premises.







After a couple of days of staying at the clinic, time now came for mother and the baby to kick off their heels for home, where both mother& child would be received in gaiety & bonhomie. A tiny new born baby in rosy face with a pair of blinking eyes, casting focus to and fro, was happily received from the care of the lady doctor in the clinic by hisFufu (father's eldest sister) ----- a buxom lady in her beauty & grace of late forties and proceeded for home in a sunny and crisp Mid-February day.







Soon, the baby with his mother arrived at their home ----- a cottage type bungalow covered with floral bougainvillea and madhavilata and lot more of other seasonal flowers spreading over the lush green premises of the bunglow. On the sixth day of his birth, a name giving ceremony was held and the baby was given a name Rubayet, keeping in conformity with the poetic theme of Rubaiyat-e-Khaiyam of great mystic Persian poet Omar Khaiyam. A prayer was offered seeking long life and divine blessing for the baby.







Within forty days of his birth, Akika ceremony was held with religious fervor followed by a grand feast. Baby was growing with the bit and rhythm of time. His very early morning cries with hunger pinch would let his father to leave the bed of early morning sweet dream and briskly making a bottle of milk in a feeder to push the nipple of the bottle quickly into his soft and tender mouth for sucking toward containing early morning hunger pinch.







Over the time of his infancies, the baby developed a fancy of sucking the nipple of feeder bottle filled in milk with listening to bit & rhythm of ABBA's famous song: "Mama Mia, here I go again ------''perched on his mother's caring lap with a routine exercise of playfully squeezing his mother's ears by tiny hands.







He would stop sucking the nipple of the feeder bottle when his theme song for milk "Mama Mia, -------' would stop playing. The more he was growing up, the more he was becoming an apple of eyes to his kith & kin. His grandfather would cuddle him on shoulders and often would carry him in the nearby alleys to boast upon him as his grandchild to friends and known passerby with unmitigated joy and pride. Unfortunately his grandfather did not live long, after he attained the age of two, to witness how he was growing with the pace & rhythm of time.







With plethora of dolls and toys spreading around him, when he learnt playing with them, he developed a special fancy and fascination over a particular rubber made doll in yellows with a fond name of 'Bhala Mia' which would squack like tiny swan when pressed on its belly. Soon, 'Bhalla Mia' became his favorite playmate and the relationship fondly continued unhindered till such time he was graduated from his infancy to boyhood days.







Time passed; turning days into night and months into years; he learnt how to toddle and run on his little mellow feet to catch the colorfulbutterflies, grasshoppers, bumblebees hovering over the petals of flowers spreading over the picturesque surroundings of the abode. When he stepped into four years of age, he had had the experience of seeing his only brother Kaisan who was then born. In his childhood, Kaisan had an inquisitive mind to unearth the secret how he was born and came to this world.







He used to give a wishful narrative, brewed in the recesses of imaginations, that one day God in His workshop in heaven fetched some iron bars and first framed a skeleton and pasted the moulds of fleshes and other components on it and decorated it with a pair of eyes, a pair of ears and a nose to give it a human shape as a grand artist and sculptor. God, then infused soul by blowing air from His mouth in it and tiedly fastened it by a rope before making it descended from the sky.







After a long trail of free-fall from the astral skies down to earth, finally it descended on the bush of their abode amid flicking glows of fireflies from where a loud sound of cries was heard by his parents at the dead of night who quickly fetched the crying baby from the bush and brought him back at home to rear him up as their loving child with adequate life-long love and compassion.





Both the brothers were growing up with tender care of parents, uncles, aunties and other near and dear ones. In their boyhood, their parents carried them on shoulders and had them visited the British Library & Museum, Louve Museum and lot more destinations of cultural and educative interests in London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, New York City, Washington DC, NASA sites in Houston and Cape Canaveral, Chicago, Connecticut, Florida, Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Montreal, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Delhi, Joypur, Kolkata in the manner a mother cat clips her kitten in her mouth and walk seven doors of neighborhood; to make them learn by seeing and believing how life moves in the ever changing world.







In their early boyhood, they were given to listen Tchaikovsky's symphony and overture as featured in Swan Lake ballet, Mozart's, Chopin's, Beethoven's, Bach's Ravel's symphony, Pandit Ravi Shankar and other great maestros of the world in order to stir the cord of cultural and creative faculties of their minds.







At the passage of time, as they came of age, they needed their life partners for weaving sweet nests of life's joy and happiness not at the natural ambience where they were born and grown up but, at the luxury of concrete jungles with all modern amenities of life and with a pinch of greenery, overviewed through the windows, from where howling of foxes and chirps of crickets emanates, on occasions, to take them back to memories of their childhood days, gone with the wind.





Time passed on like waltzing waves of running river;Rubayet became a father of two cute sons ----- Irzacn (10) and Ilhan (8) and Kaisan became a father of one cute and beautiful daughter Areesha (4). Together with their posterity and having happily sunk in the deluge of unalloyed love & affection for them, at the passage of time, I wonder if they still remember how their parents and near & dear ones had once showered equally over the years and years, unalloyed love & affection to them with which they grew and now equally showering the same nectar of happiness to their own posterity.





Flowing time with strange destiny will equally one day take them to the shore of ripe age with their children grown up to their manhood/womanhood at the time when their age-old parents, who cuddled them and their children on shoulders with celestial love and affection; and at time suffered excruciating pain & agony at their adversities; will melt, under a divine order, in the mushroom clouds of cosmic dusts. I wonder, further, if the posterity of all the parents of this world, in remembrance, will shed two drops of tears for their passed-away parents, at particular tender moments, whocared them in infancy with unmitigated love & affection and lived in this world for only a trillionth of a second in cosmic time.





The writer is a former

Civil Servant



Leave Your Comments