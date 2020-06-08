Bangabandhu's Six Points - the road to Bangladesh





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's six-point demand was a farsighted plan for an eventual independent Bangladesh without any bloodshed.







The points also sheds light on the great statesman Bangabandhu was and there is no second example of a such peaceful plan to gradual secession of east from west Pakistan.





Thus, the World Peace Council, a non-governmental organization, awarded him the Julio-Curie Medal of Peace and said that Bangabandhu was a symbol of peace.





In his diaries, published in book format, clearly shows his thought of achieving his goals in a non-violent way and his worries whenever there was any violence between the Bengalis and the Pakistani junta.





His six-point if analysed shows that he had picked issues that is required to run an independent country





It was presented in 1966 to Pakistani in Lahore. The Pakistanis rejected it immediately possibly because they understood it was indeed a road map to an independent Bangladesh hidden behind the demand for autonomy.





The six-point demands, considered by historians as a milestone, was a tactful plan for an independent Bangladesh.





1. The Constitution should provide for a Federation of Pakistan in its true sense and the parliamentary form of government with supremacy of a Legislature directly elected on the basis of universal adult franchise





2. The federal government should deal with only two subjects -- Defence and Foreign Affairs -- and all other residual subjects should be vested in the federating states





3. Two separate, but freely convertible currencies for two wings should be introduced; or if this is not feasible, there should be one currency for the whole country, but effective constitutional provisions should be introduced to stop the flight of capital from East to West Pakistan. Furthermore, a separate Banking Reserve should be established and separate fiscal and monetary policy be adopted for East Pakistan.







4. The power of taxation and revenue collection should be vested in the federating units and the federal centre would have no such power. The federation would be entitled to a share in the state taxes to meet its expenditures,







5. There should be two separate accounts for the foreign exchange earnings of the two wings; the foreign exchange requirements of the federal government should be met by the two wings equally or in a ratio to be fixed; indigenous products should move free of duty between the two wings, and the constitution should empower the units to establish trade links with foreign countries.





6. East Pakistan should have a separate military or paramilitary force, and Navy headquarters should be in the eastern wing.





The word "separate" is dominant in the six-point, including the important matters of currency, separate banking reserve, se[arate accounts for foreign exchange earnings and a separate military or paramilitary force, with the Naval headquarters in the then east Pakistan.





The most important sectors required to eventually declare independence at an appropriate time.





The focus on navy was definitely for the protection of the wealth that lay under the waters of Bay of Bengal.







Bangabandhu had secret meetings with serving and retired army officers as well as civil bureaucrats as part of initiating the separation.





Although Bangabandhu carried out talks with Pakistani leaders, including late Pakistani leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, till the last for peaceful upholding the rights of the Bengalis and allow the vote of the Bengalis be honoured.





Bhutto and Pakistani President General Yahya Khan were caught in a dilemma after Bangabandhu won a landslide in the 1970 national polls and constitutionally he was the Pakistani prime minister-elect.







These two Pakistani leaders underestimated Bangabandhu as a man, as a political leader and his charismatic hold on his people - the Bengalis.





By February, 1971, the word "Bangladesh" had become popular along with Joy Bangla, while on 2 March 1971, Bangabandhu unfurled the Bangladesh flag - red, green and yellow map of east Pakistan, the future Bangladesh.





Thus the six-point will remain in the anals of history as a masterpiece by Bangabandhu, which indeed gave the thrust for the war of liberation after the Pakistani Army launched "Operation Searchlight" on 25 March 1971.



Nadeem Qadir - UN Dag Hammarskjold Fellow and a senior journalist

Leave Your Comments