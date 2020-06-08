Diner Sheshe





"On March 20th, I got a call from my team saying that I had to pilot a flight from Delhi to Rome the next day-it was a rescue flight to get 263 Indian passengers trapped in Rome back to Delhi.





I had 5 seconds to answer him, and all I could think about was my 5 year old son and 18 month old daughter. The memory of my daughter falling sick a few months before, while I was flying, made me hesitant.





But the thought of those 263 Indians desperately waiting to go back home to their families made me agree. So I gathered courage and said, 'Yes, I will pilot this flight'.







I left the next day, kissing my kids goodbye. When my crew and I boarded the flight, I realized that it was the eeriest evening of my life-there were no passengers on the flight; just 8 hours of silence.







But after the passengers in Rome boarded the flight, the vibe instantly changed. For a brief moment, it felt like the pandemic never existed. After landing, the passengers cheered for us before leaving the plane. A passenger even said, 'I never thought a flight home would mean so much'. I felt his excitement to be with his family; After all, I was heading back to mine.







After what felt like a rescue mission, I headed home. But returning to my family after that flight was different. When my son ran to hug me as I entered, I had to stop him and tell him, 'Mumma can't hug you'.







When my baby girl saw me, she had a huge smile on her face as she waddled her way to me-but my husband had to pick her up and take her away. She screamed and cried-it broke my heart.







I had to isolate for 14 days before I could meet both my kids. In those 14 days, my daughter couldn't stay away from me. Any chance she got, she tried sneaking into my room. It became a game, where I'd run and she'd try to catch me. It was the best way to explain the situation to my baby. (excerpt)





Human of Bombay, Fb





Leave Your Comments