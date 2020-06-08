Worldwide waffling





A police siren blares in the background. Chants of, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe,'' grow louder. Then, one line after another flashes on the screen as the Cowboys make their first public comments as an organization since a wave of protests have swept across the nation. "Our hearts are burning with anger and sadness. "





Racism and hatred have to stop. "We have to come together to change the system.'' Dallas Cowboys, June 04, 2020. The two-minute video, released on the club's website early Friday afternoon, is the first in a series that will run over the next several weeks.













Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau joined thousands on Friday in taking a knee in front of Canada's parliament in solidarity with US protesters marching against racism and police brutality.







It marked a rare public outing for the Canadian leader since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as protests spread outside the United States after police in Minnesota killed an unarmed black man.





Trudeau, holding a "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt, chanted from behind a mask along with the crowd that extended several blocks to the US embassy, and later stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds.







This was the length of time that a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on George Floyd's neck, an unarmed African-American, who died after continuously pleading "I can't breathe."









Every September, almost like clockwork, Apple releases a new iPhone. Based on recent comments from an unlikely source, the CEO of wireless component supplier Broadcom, the iPhone 12's release might get delayed until much later in the year.







According to Bloomberg, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan made the prediction during a recent earnings call, though he didn't quite spell it out. Tan said there will be a "major product cycle delay" from a "large North American mobile phone" customer.

















A mysterious American young woman and darling of the current establishment has made explosive allegations against senior leaders of the Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP).







Cynthia D. Ritchie has claimed that Rehman Malik, then Pakistani interior minister, raped her after lacing her drink with sedatives in 2011. She also accused former Prime Minister YousafRazaGilani and former health minister MakhdoomShahabuddin of physically manhandling her inside President's House in Islamabad.







Asif Ali Zardari was then President of Pakistan.The Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party now faces allegations of serious misconduct as alleged by Cynthia D. Ritchie after a member of the party filed a case against her for maligning the name of its assassinated leader Benazir Bhutto.











Leave Your Comments