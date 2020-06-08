Zafrullah's condition stable, but not out of danger

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury



The health condition of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, who tested positive for Covid-19, remained stable on Sunday but he is still not out of danger.







"According to doctors, his (Zafrullah's) health condition remained stable and unchanged on Sunday. He has been given oxygen support to keep his breathing normal," Gonoshasthaya Kendra Public Relations Officer Forhad Hossain told media, reports UNB.





He also said the Gonoshasthaya Kendra fonder himself took the breakfast in the morning. "His blood pressure and other clinical conditions also did not worsen in the last 24 hours as of 4pm on Sunday. But he is still not out of danger." Forhad said Zafrullah is talking to doctors and nurses when necessary. "His kidney dialysis has been done regularly under a special arrangement."







Zafrullah's condition deteriorated slightly on Thursday night after he developed breathing complications. He has been receiving treatment at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area under the supervision of Brig Dr Mamun Mustafiz and Prof Dr Najib. Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, underwent coronavirus testing with the kit developed by Gonoshasthaya which found him to be Covid-19 positive on May 25.







Four days later, a RT-PCR test at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) also found him positive for novel coronavirus. He was given plasma therapy thrice to help strengthen his immune system in bid to beat the deadly virus.





Leave Your Comments