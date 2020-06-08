RAB magistrate Sarwoer contracts virus

Sarwoer Alam



RAB executive magistrate Sarwoer Alam and his wife have been infected by the coronavirus.Sarwoer received the positive test result on Saturday night, he told bdnews24.com. "My throat had been itching slightly since Thursday and I gave test samples on Friday. My wife tested positive a few days ago."





Sarwoer is receiving treatment from home, while his wife has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, reports bdnews24.com."My wife and I are both physically healthy. Pray for us," said Sarwoer.Samples collected from their two daughters are also being tested but the results have not come yet, he said.





Leave Your Comments