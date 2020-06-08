Credit unions want loan incentives, tax exemption



The co-operative financial institutions of the country are facing disaster due to corona. In addition to the conventional co-operatives, there are at least one and a half thousand government-registered co-operative credit unions in the country.







The number of members of these co-operative societies is 6.5 lakh and the amount of funds formed in their combined individual savings is about Tk 4,000 corers. Jonas Dhaki, chairman of The Co-operative Credit Union League of Bangladesh Ltd.







(CCULB), the Apex body of credit unions in Bangladesh, expressed deep concern over the country's credit union Somitis which has been in dire straits since 1955. These credit unions have been formed gradually.





The most underprivileged people in society are the members of these credit unions. Without public or private donations, poor members continue to use their small savings to try to change their fortunes. But due to the sudden corona attack, all the activities of the credit union Somity including transactions have come to a standstill.







Now the situation is such that the poor members of the Somitis have to run the activities by breaking the original capital of the members. In this way, this huge potential cooperative sector has come to a standstill in the face of continuous losses.





Jonas Dhaki said, Bangladesh is ranked fifth among credit unions in 18 countries in Asia, and Korea is number one.Cooperative based credit unions are playing a vital role in the socio-economic development of the relatively poor population of the country. It is important to keep these credit unions alive in the interest of the socio-economic development of the country.







He appealed to the government to protect the cooperative-based credit unions from disaster by allocating low-interest loans and waiving the 15 percent income tax. He also mentioned that an application has already been submitted to the Hon'ble Prime Minister through the Cooperatives Department for a loan of Tk 500 corers on behalf of CCULB.





Leave Your Comments