US Embassy seeks applications for Fulbright FLTA program



The US Embassy in Dhaka is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) program, which will take place August 2021 - May 2022. The Fulbright FLTA is a nine-month, non-degree earning program.







Its primary goal is to strengthen foreign language instruction at US colleges and universities, while providing junior-level teachers of English and other fields the opportunity to refine their skills, increase their English language proficiency, and enhance their knowledge and understanding of the United States and American culture and values.

The application deadline is July 31, 2020, said the Embassy on Sunday.







Fulbright FLTA participants from Bangladesh typically teach Bengali-language classes to American students.Teachers and students learn about each other's cultures and build mutual understanding between the United States and Bangladesh.







Fulbright FLTA participants assist in up to 20 hours of language instruction per week and are required to enroll in at least two courses per semester, one of which must be in American Studies.Fulbright FLTA participants will facilitate cultural events, language clubs, and discussion groups. They will also interact with their host community through other extracurricular activities and community outreach projects.







All participants receive round-trip airfare, a monthly stipend for room, board, and incidental expenses, a book allowance, health and accident insurance, travel allowance, and excess baggage allowance. Family members are not permitted to accompany participants during the program.





Applicants must submit an application through the online application system at: https://apply.iie.org/flta2021/.Detailed application instructions are available at: https://bd.usembassy.gov/education-culture/student-exchange-programs/.





