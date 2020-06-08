ISD signs agreement with Commercial Bank of Ceylon

ISD Business Manager Md Adnan and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Chief Operating Officer Kapila Lienege with Head of Corporate Banking Unit Ahmed Zafrul Hasan pose for a photo during an agreement signing ceremony in the capital recently.



In the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, International School Dhaka (ISD) has signed an agreement with the Commercial Bank of Ceylon with an aim to facilitate the payment of tuition fees to parents in the capital recently. Under the agreement, parents of current and new students will be able to pay tuition fees in simple installments for a period of 24 months (20 months for grades 11 and 12).







The contract signing ceremony was held at the ISD premises in compliance with all safety and hygiene rules. ISD Business Manager Md Adnan and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Chief Operating Officer Kapila Lienege and Head of Corporate Banking Unit Ahmed Zafrul Hasan were present at the signing ceremony.

