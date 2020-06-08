Ranveer or Kartik for Ala Vaikunthapuramulo's remake?



Before the lockdown took place, producer AshwinVarde - who had bankrolled the superhitKabir Singh - had taken the rights of Tollywood superstar AlluArjun'ssuperhit Telugu film 'Ala Vaikun thapurramuloo'- also starring PoojaHegde, Tabu and NivethaPethuraj - to remake in Hindi. The initial paperwork on the film is complete, the deal has been locked at a huge price, and some formalities had to be completed.







We now hear that AshwinVarde has been deciding between two actors - Ranveer Singh, who many in the industry feel is the right choice to play Allu's character in the film's remake after having just done one remake earlier, (RohitShetty'sSimmba which is the remake of Temper) and Kartik Aaryan.





"Ranveer suits the role perfectly and the makers are looking at casting him. But one school of thought is to also cast the much younger Kartik Aaryan. Now Allu is 37, Ranveer is 34 and Kartik is just 29.





Hence, the makers are slightly tilted towards Ranveer, more so after how he had his own interpretation of the character in Simmba. But you never know what will happen in the long run," say trade sources.

