Arjun Kapoor opens up on getting married



The speculations of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora marriage are getting a place in every media platform for a long time. Earlier it was reported that the new couple will get married in April month, later it turned into June month. However, in a recent interview with DNA, ArjunKapoor told that he is just 33 years old and he is not in a hurry to get married."





No, I am not. I'm 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I'm in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point," ArjunKapoor told the media house.







