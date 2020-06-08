A scene from the music video of the song 'Tumi Pashe Achho Tai'. -Collected



To pay tribute to the efforts of health workers, including doctors, nurses and others, fighting on the frontline against the coronavirus, Guardian Life has released a music video of a song named 'Tumi Pashe Achho Tai'. Popular singers Bappa Mazumder, Pinto Ghosh, RokonEmon and Shukonna Mazumder Ghosh havelent voices to the music video.







The song has been written by Alamin Mohammad and composed by PintuGhosh. Shuvo played guitar and RokonEmon mixed and mastered the song, says a press release.





The music video, which runs 3 minutes and 40 seconds, consists of screen shots of news articles highlighting the contribution and sacrifices of healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line every day to help COVID-19 infected patients.





The video features screen shot of a news article about the first doctor who died of COVID-19 in Bangladesh -- SylhetOsmani Medical College assistant professor MoyeenUddin -- who passed away at the age of 50 from coronavirus on April 15. He was tested positive for coronavirus on April 5 while treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital.







It also features news clippings about landlords harassing healthcare workers, doctors donating plasma to help patients and others.The music video was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Guardian Life Insurance Limited on June 2. It has garnered over 3,000 views till June 6.

