'No Dorai' selected for Asia Pacific Screen Awards



Star Cineplex's first produced movie 'No Dorai' was directed by TanimRahmanAngshu. The film has been invited to compete in the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards.





The film has been invited to be nominated in the 'Fiction Film' category in the competition under the name 'Dare to Surf'. The final nomination list will be published next October. The awards will be presented on November 26 in Brisbane, Australia.





The best films from 60 countries in the Asia-Pacific region will be awarded in this competition. This information was given by MezbahUddin Ahmed, Senior Media Manager of Star Cineplex.





It is worth mentioning that Star Cineplex's multifaceted efforts to take the film industry forward as well as to present the world-class modern cinema hall as a gift to the cinema-loving people of the country are especially appreciated.







This multiplex cinema hall is always striving under the patronage of domestic films. Star Cineplex has also been involved in filmmaking with the challenge of making a different kind of movie by going beyond the stereotypes.It has starred Shariful Raj, SunerahBinte Kamal, SayeedBabu and others.

