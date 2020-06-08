Gallery Cosmos hosts first-ever virtual art camp



Gallery Cosmos is going to organize the first-ever online live art camp on June 8 in association with 'Hidden Her Foundation' and Cosmos Foundation to raise funds for coronavirus victims, reports UNB.





With the theme 'Brightening The Spirits With Art', the art camp is going to portray six of the most renowned Bangladeshi artists who will go live from 11am to 5pm through video calling app 'Zoom' on the Gallery Cosmos Page on Facebook - all at the same time but from their own studios.





The six art maestro of the country - Mustafa Monwar, Biren Shome, Mohammad Eunus, Kanak Champa Chakma, Anisuzzaman Anis and Bishwajit Goswami - will create two paintings each.





They will also talk about their paintings, current situation, social awareness and other art-related topics. Moderators will host the events on behalf of the Gallery.Cosmos Foundation and Sunehra Z Islam, Founder, Hidden Her Foundation will complete further procedures going forward with selling the artworks in order to raise funds for those affected by the pandemic.





"At a time when the entire world is literally captive at the hands of a pandemic, Gallery Cosmos, in association with Hidden Her Foundation & Cosmos Foundation, is set to break barriers with the country's first-ever online, or virtual art camp, taking advantage of the technological advances at our disposal," artist Sourav Chowdhury, Executive Artistic Manager of Gallery Cosmos and Cosmos Atelier71, told UNB.





Over the course of the last few decades, Galley Cosmos has dedicated itself to lending a platform to various mediums of art rooted in Bangladesh, as well as those influenced from far-off lands.





Hundreds of unique and diverse artworks on various genres by talented artists were exhibited at the Gallery Cosmos.

Bangladesh on Saturday confirmed the detection of 2,635 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases to 63,026. During the same period, 35 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 846.

