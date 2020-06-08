Ferdous's special film 'Hajar Bochhorer Sreshtho Bangali'



Ferdous is at the forefront of his contemporaries in terms of popularity as well as winning the National Film Awards. So far, the delighted hero has been awarded the National Film Award five times.







Ferdous has won the National Film Award this time for his impeccable performance in award-winning films. This time the renowned hero has almost finished work on a special film titled 'HajarBochhorerSreshthhoBangali'.







The work of the film had almost been completed before the epidemic grasped the country. Ferdous said that the shooting of the movie will be over after working for only two days. Ekhlash Abedin is directing it. Ferdous said that the movie is being made with a different kind of story about the theater workers.







Ferdous said, "The movie will show that I am a theater worker. I have to play the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a play. That's why I have to know the details about him in various ways. The film has tried to portray how difficult it is to portray the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman as an actor."





Yesterday wasFerdous' birthday. After becoming a movie star and after his marriage, he never gave an entire birthday to spend time with his family. But this time he spentthe whole time with his family.





Ferdous said, "I am very happy that this time I am able to give time to my mother, wife Tania, two daughters Nuzhat and Namira. Ever since I entered my career, I have not had the opportunity to spend all my time alone on this special day. But this time was different."





Meanwhile, BasuChatterjee, the director of Ferdous's first film, which received a huge response and won the National Film Award, died on June 4. Ferdous said, "After the death of my father, I was deeply saddened by the death of Basu Da. It would not have been possible for me to become today's Ferdous without acting in his movies. I will cherish him as long as I live, I will remember him with respect."

