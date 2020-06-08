Boosting health sector, order in financial institutions stressed

The Center for Governance Studies (CGS) organized a webinar titled ''Rebooting the economy and forthcoming national budget'' on Sunday. -Collected



The forthcoming national budget of Bangladesh should focus health sector by giving it a new look against the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. In addition, good governance has to be ensured in different fields including financial sector.





These suggestions were made by noted economists, business leaders, professionals and politicians at a webinar titled ''Rebooting the economy and forthcoming national budget'' organized by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) on Sunday.





Dr Rashed Al Mahud Titumir, Professor of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka took part as keynote paper speaker and said, ''The forthcoming budget should come forward with a mission to keep existing jobs intact and create new jobs. Health sector should see massive changes. Order in financial sector has to be established.''





Dr Nazneen, senior fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said, ''The next budget should be chalked out with a plan for three years as the aftermaths of coronavirus will last long.''





''The business community lacks confidence in banking sectors. It has to be over. Specific proposals in this regard should be made in the coming budget,'' said, Shahedul Islam Helal, member of the advisory body of CGS.





IBCCI vice president and director of IBFB Shoeb Chowdhury also joined the webinar and said, '' The ailing sectors of the economy are the capital market and the banking and financial institutions. The readymade garment sector and the remittance flow are facing big challenges. Priority should be given to rescue the economy.''





''Different sectors are at a fragile state. Stimulus programs alone cannot help survive those sectors. Garment factories were opened amidst lockdown. They assured that they would continue it as the government announced stimulus packages. They are now speaking in a different tone and talking about layoffs. That is why a permanent solution is necessary to this end,'' he added.





Noted banker Mamun Rashid said, ''Health sector has been experiencing corruptions and irregularities. Another problem is the 'management'. Doctors and nurses are beyond managements. A health-administration cadre could be a solution to this end.''





Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries talked about lives and livelihoods of people after the end of the Covid. ''How will people sustain? Employments are very important in this case,'' he said.





Dr Mohammad Parvez Imdad, a Visiting Professor and the Lead Economist based in Manila, Philippines also took part in the discussion and stressed Public Private Partnership (PPP) in health sector which would expedite investment in this sector. He also laid emphasis on expansion of social safety net.





''A mild depression may surface next year if the Covid doesn't end this year,'' he said.





Salima Ahmad, MP said, ''Coronavirus has caused losses to all business people. But the small and medium ones are suffering the most as they have not enough capital and assets.'' She suggested allocations for women entrepreneurs in the coming budget.''





BNP senior leader and former planning minister Dr Abdul Moin Khan spoke on the rise of poor people and said, ''As per the latest data, 21.8 percent people were living under poverty line. The outbreak of coronavirus has included almost 20 percent more people in the list. They are passing days in hardships.'' He suggested the government to cut its expenditures and add the money to the stimulus programs.





The webinar was concluded with the speech of Planning Minister M A Mannan, who was the chief guest of the program. He said, ''Many important issues have come out in the discussion and it should be addressed. However, problems cannot be solved by increasing allocations only. There is lack of expertise. There are corruptions in public and private sectors. There is overrun in time and cost.''





The minister acknowledged that the number of the poor is on the rise. ''It will come down if they return to their jobs,'' he added.







Businessman Mir Nasir Hossanin, Manjur Chowdhury, ex-NBR chairman Dr Abdul Mazid, Priti Chakraborty, chairman of the Universal Medical College and Hospital, Abdulla-Al-Mamun, a teacher of the Department of Japanese Studies at Dhaka University, M Shahidul Islam, senior research fellow at CGS and Abu Hena Mujib also spoke on the occasion.





The program was moderated by senior journalist and popular TV host Zillur Rahman. He is a trustee member of CGS.





