MP Shahid held in Kuwait



Lawmaker of Laxmipur-2 constituency Shahid Islam was arrested in Kuwait on charge of money laundering and human trafficking.





Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait arrested Shahid Islam on Saturday night.





Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam told media that he is trying to know why Shahid was detained by the Kuwait police. Abul Kalam said his embassy is also not aware whether any case has been filed against Shahid Islam in Kuwait.





According to the sources, Shahid Islam has already been handed over to judiciary from the Criminal Investigation Department. Next decision regarding him will be taken from the judiciary.





In an immediate reaction on Sunday, Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen told media that he is informed the incident by the Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam. An allegation has been brought against him on money laundering and human trafficking. He is the chief executive of a big business organization in Kuwait. Kuwaiti chairman of that company is trying to release him.







He also said this arrest incident of a Bangladeshi lawmaker in foreign land is very regrettable and shameful. Bangladesh government is trying to know whereabouts of this incident and will take necessary measures soon.





Meanwhile, Shahid Islam's wife Salina Islam claimed the report on his arrest was incorrect. Islam is not accused in any case in Kuwait.





Kuwait authorities called him for a business discussion in keeping with the procedure, she added.





Salina Islam is also an Awami League lawmaker from the seats reserved for women for 49 constituency.





Earlier in February, the Kuwaiti media had run reports accusing Shahid of human trafficking, trading visas and siphoning off money to the US for laundering.





Shahid Islam runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as Managing Director and CEO.





The businesses of the company with presence in Kuwait, Oman and Jordan range from waste management, cleaning and janitorial services to security solutions to heavy equipment rental to engineering.





