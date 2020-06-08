Global coronavirus death toll pssses 4 lakh





The confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 7million globally, with over 400,000 fatalities and more than three million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.





The U.S. has reported over 1.94 million coronavirus cases as of Monday morning Johns Hopkins University's latest tally showed.





The country's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 110,503.





The United Kingdom's death COVID-19 has reached 40,625 with the second highest global fatalities.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 691,758 confirmed coronavirus cases.





The South American country counted 36, 455 deaths from the virus till the date.





Meanwhile, India took the fifth spot for countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.





India’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have climbed to 257,486.





Besides, Saudi Arabia's confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 100,000.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Sunday saw the biggest daily jump in the number of coronavirus deaths as 42 patients died in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 888.





In the meantime, further spike in COVID-19 cases was observed as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,743 new cases across the country during the same period, taking the total number to 65,769.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





Earlier, Bangladesh broke the previous record of highest death count in a day on May 31 as the country saw the death of 40 patients.





In the last 24 hours, 52 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 13,136 samples, Dr Nasima added. “So far, 397,987 samples have been tested.”





The detection rate of new patients on Saturday has been recorded at 20.88 percent.





Across the country 578 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 13,903 people have recovered from the disease.





Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.14 percent and the mortality rate is 1.34 percent in the country.

