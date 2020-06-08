Fighting COVID-19 from frontline



The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the entire world. The death toll and infection cases are surging. Bangladesh has also been badly affected by the deadly virus. Law enforcers, physicians, nurses, journalists, volunteers have been working with courage and dedication ignoring the fear of death.







Mohammad Mohsin, Wheelchair Cricket Welfare Association Bangladesh (WCWAB), is one of them. He has been working relentlessly to make aware people of the COVID-19 by distributing leaflets, handbills, drawing 4-ft marks for maintaining social distance.





Mohammad Mohsin has also been providing food items to distressed and challenged people in his area in Tongi of Gazipur. Besides, he have given food items to 2500 helpless families in different areas in Dhaka including Mirpur, Kalshi, Pallabi, Badda and Rampura.







At the joint initiative of Youth Policy Forum and WCWAB food items have been distributed among 415 families in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barishal. Institutions like Bangladesh Cricket Board, Orion, Eppillon, Save Mission Bangladesh, BYLC, WEF (Dhaka Hub), Heroes for All, All for One, M Sports, UCD have extended their helping hands in this regard. Brac has provided financial assistance by sending Tk 1500 for each of 300 disabled people.





Mohammad Mohsin has expressed gratitude and thanks to the institutions for standing beside the disabled people during the coronavirus pandemic.





Leave Your Comments