PM mourns death of Joypurhat AL leader Zillur Rahman









Prime Minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of organising secretary of Joypurhat district unit of Awami League M Zillur Rahman Khan.





She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Zillur Rahman Khan breathed his last on Sunday morning at the age of 58. He left behind wife, a son and a host of relatives, colleagues and well-wishers.





He was suffering from kidney related diseases for a long time.





Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also expressed his profound sorrow and shock at the death of M Zillur Rahman Khan.

Leave Your Comments